Man determined to walk again after blood infection from dog

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 01:37 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who lost part of his forearms and legs after contracting a rare blood infection from dog saliva is being praised by his doctor for his determination to walk again with prosthetics.

Doctors discharged Greg Manteufel two weeks ago after at least 10 surgeries since late June. Surgeons amputated parts of his limbs because circulation to his arms and legs shut down.

Manteufel said Tuesday during a news conference with his doctors that his experience hasn't changed how he feels about dogs. He was diagnosed with a blood infection caused by capnocytophaga, bacteria common in the saliva of cats and dogs that almost never lead to illness.

Manteufel has a dog, but doctors don't know whether his pet or another dog gave him the infection.

