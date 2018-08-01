First death linked to synthetic marijuana in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - A person has died in Milwaukee County related to the use of synthetic marijuana, state health officials said Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the death is the first confirmed in the state linked to the use of fake pot, also called K2, spice and Scooby Snax. Overall, Wisconsin has seen 45 cases since March, including 37 confirmed cases and eight probable cases, in Dane, Milwaukee, Outagamie and Rock counties.

State Health Officer Karen McKeown said the state is working with local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Poison Control Center and other partners to try to identify common products or sources.

DHS said it "strongly urges people to stop using these drugs."

Spencer Platt/Getty Images A man prepares to smoke K2 or "Spice," a synthetic marijuana drug, along a street in East Harlem on Aug. 5, 2015, in New York City.

Anyone who has a serious reaction to synthetic cannabinoids should call 911 or go to the emergency department right away.

"Even if you are not bleeding, see a doctor if you have used synthetic cannabinoids; you may be at risk for bleeding as this product can stay in your system for months," DHS said.

Synthetic cannabinoid products are not legal in Wisconsin, according to the release. The health effects from using them can be unpredictable, harmful and can be life threatening. The products are created by spraying chemicals on dried plant material to be inhaled in tobacco products like e-cigarettes or other vaping devices, officials said.

