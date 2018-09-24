379 in Wisconsin died of flu during 2017-2018 flu season, state health officials say

Scott Olson/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Nearly 400 people in Wisconsin died from the flu during the 2017-2018 flu season, state health officials said Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 7,520 people in Wisconsin were hospitalized due to flu-related complications, and 379 people died, which is twice as many as the year before, including three children.

@DHSWI wants #Wisconsin to avoid a serious, deadly #flu season this year. Get the facts and a flu shot! Learn more at https://t.co/iaBffJ0ori #WIWorking so everyone lives their best life. #FightFlu pic.twitter.com/bMEUm0NMVQ — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 24, 2018

In a news release, DHS encouraged residents to get a flu shot to protect their families, communities and themselves.

Only 36 percent of state residents got the flu shot last year, so "there is room for improvement this flu season," State Health Officer Karen McKeown said in the release.

Officials said getting the flu shot can help prevent the flu and greatly reduce symptoms for anyone who does catch the flu, shortening time away from work or school.

DHS provided a link to a website, the Vaccine Finder, that can help people find a pharmacy nearby providing flu shots.

Other simple steps to help avoid spreading the flu and other viruses include: