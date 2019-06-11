'It's a day I'm always going to remember': Woman who performed CPR during Ironman speaks out

MADISON, Wis. - After the tragic death of 61-year-old Michael McCulloch of Cottage Grove, who died during the swimming portion of Sunday's Ironman competition, doctors and triathletes are speaking out about the importance of training properly and checking with your physician before entering such a rigorous athletic competition.

"I think if people want to do these events, and they're a marathon runner or a triathlete and that gives them enjoyment in their life, I don't want to scare people out of doing those things, but just make sure you're doing it safely,' said emergency medical physical Dr. Andrew Foster with SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. "Try to meet with a group. Maybe do it with a trainer, make sure you're checked by a physician."

Studies show the swimming portion of triathlons are typically the hardest part of the competition. According to a press release from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Officer, McCulloch died from an accidental drowning during a medical emergency.

For athletes who were part of the competition and members of the community, hearing the news of McCulloch's death prompted a lot of people to send their condolences online.

One athlete who commented on Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin's Facebook post was there when McCulloch died.

"It's a day I'm always going to remember," said Sandy Brown.

Brown was just several strokes ahead in the water when she heard splashes and cries for help.

Sandy Brown performed CPR on Michael McCulloch, the 61-year-old man who died during the swimming portion of Sunday's Ironman competition in #Madison. She said she went on to finish the race but the day was bittersweet. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/kKLBELIPri — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) June 10, 2019

"I knew exactly what I had to do," Brown said.

Brown performed CPR, but she said being in the water made it tough.

"It was too rocky to take any pulse but I knew it was not going to be effective for this man and it was going to be a sad ending for his family," she said.

Brown left him in the hands of medical staff. She said she went on to finish the competition carrying her heavy heart the rest of the way.

"On one hand, I was just so despondent about this gentleman who had passed away and that I was unable to make it happen for him," Brown said. "On the other hand, I achieved this goal that I had wanted so much. It was a very bittersweet day."

Brown says checking with your doctor and making sure you're in the best physical shape possible are the best ways to ensure you're in good enough health to do the competition.

"You want to make sure you do the distance and you need to always make sure you swim prior to that in your wetsuit," Brown said. "I almost went into a respiratory distress once because I was hyperventilating in the water in a tight wetsuit. It can make you panic."

Brown says it's tough for her to go home from this competition knowing what happened to McCulloch, but hopes that this teaches others the value of life and the importance of making sure people don't push themselves past their limit.

"He was a brave guy to do what he was doing," Brown said. "There aren't many of us who get out there and do a half ironman. I'm just so sorry that this happened to this family. "

