Health officials suggest conducting daily tick checks after being outdoors

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County suggests doing a daily tick check after being outdoors since spring is the beginning of peak tick season.

According to a release, the numbers of deer ticks has increased in the area. A bit from an infected tick can transmit Lyme disease or other diseases.

“Since we are all following the statewide Safer at Home order many people have been getting outside with household members to walk, hike, and do yard work while safely staying 6 feet from others. This is beneficial to our physical and mental well-being, but it is important to take the extra safety step of preventing tick bites and checking for ticks after being outdoors,” said Amanda Kita-Yarbro, communicable disease epidemiologist for Public Health Madison & Dane County.

PHMDC suggests avoiding wooded or brushy areas with high grass and walking in the center of trails. Tick checks need to be part of a daily routine. They also suggest using repellents containing 20%-30% DEET.

Tumble clothing in high heat in a dry to kill any ticks on clothing. Once you come inside, do a full-body tick check with a mirror and shower or bathe after coming indoors.

Tick bites result in a rash resembling a bull’s-eye, but everyone doesn’t react the same way and sometimes people can’t see a tick on their bodies.

Early symptoms of tick-borne diseases can occur anywhere from three to 30 days after a bit.

Ticks can be as small as a poppyseed or sesame seed. Ticks need to be removed completely and as soon as possible.

Dogs are also very susceptible to tick bites, so make sure to check dogs for ticks as well. If a tick comes into the house on a dog, it could bite another pet or person living in the house.

