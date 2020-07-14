Health officials receive nearly 140 non-compliance complaints following start of mask ordinance, more than 100 reporting Helbach’s Coffee

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Dane County & Madison said they received almost 140 complaints for people not following the county’s mandatory mask order on Monday.

Health officials say 102 of those complaints were regarding Helbach’s Coffee in Middleton.

On Monday, a photo circulated online showing a sign hanging at Helbach’s that said “Mask Free Zone.”

The customer who posted it said his daughter was shamed for wearing one inside. The owner of Helbach’s denied the sign was posted.

Health officials said they are following up with Helbach’s and are educating to make sure businesses are aware of current requirements.

