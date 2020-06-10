Health officials investigate confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Arena Cheese

ARENA, Wis. — Iowa County health officials are investigating the potential spread of COVID-19 at a cheese factory after two Arena Cheese workers tested positive for the disease.

Health officials said they have developed a plan to test all close contacts, including employees.

“We want to assure the community that leadership and staff at the facility are taking all necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus,” Iowa County Health Director Debbie Siegenthaler said.

Arena Cheese Vice President Bill Hanson said the company is implementing several safety measures to minimize risk including extra cleaning and disinfecting, symptom monitoring, hand hygiene and personal protective equipment.

