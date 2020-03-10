Officials confirm third case of coronavirus in Wisconsin, second in Dane County

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed Tuesday morning the third case of coronavirus in Wisconsin and the second in Dane County.

According to a news release, the person was exposed to the virus while traveling in the U.S. The patient is currently isolated at home and health officials are working to determine who the patient may have come in contact with prior to isolation.

“We are working with our local health departments to make sure everyone who has been in contact with our confirmed cases is notified. We continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness,” State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said.

The third confirmed case comes just a day after health officials confirmed a second case in Pierce County.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments