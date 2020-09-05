Health officials confirm first death from eastern equine encephalitis

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed Saturday the first death from eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), a virus infection spread through mosquito bites.

DHS officials said the woman who died was in her 60s.

The EEE virus is a rare but potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. Mosquitoes acquire EEE by feeding on infected birds. The disease cannot be spread to humans directly by another person or animal.

This is the second human case of EEE in Wisconsin so far this year. There have been nine cases of EEE reported in horses this year in the northwestern part of the state, four of which were also in Chippewa County.

Symptoms begin three to 10 days after the bite from an infected mosquito. Encephalitis, the inflammation and swelling of the brain, is the most dangerous and frequent serious complication.

“Since mosquitoes continue to be active in Wisconsin, we are urging people to continue to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” Interim State Health Officer Stephanie Smiley said.

Health officials are encouraging residents to apply insect repellent, wear long-sleeves and treat clothing with permethrin if they are spending time outside. Even though temperatures have cooled off, the risk of EEE will continue through the fall as long as mosquitoes are active.

