Health officials confirm first COVID-19 death in Green County

MONROE, Wis. — A Green County resident over 65 years old has died from complications of the coronavirus Sunday, according to Green County Public Health.

Health officials said the resident was a woman and had prior heath conditions.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that one of Green County’s citizens has passed away from COVID-19. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones said RoAnn Warden, Green County Public Health Director. “We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone to maintain physical distancing and practice several key health behaviors. COVID 19 is in our communities and being spread by individuals who don’t even know they have it. This virus is real, it is deadly, and we will need to continue physical distancing until there is a cure or vaccine.”

Officials encouraged Green County community members to continue practicing social distancing guidelines.

