Health officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Juneau County is health care worker

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MAUSTON, Wis. — Health officials have confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Juneau County is a health care worker.

According to a news release, health officials with the Juneau County Health Department and Mile Bluff Medical Center identified the positive case on Wednesday.

The individual is now in isolation at home. The release did not provide the person’s age or where they live in the county.

“Our department has been preparing for our first case,” said Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich. “Everyone in our community plays an important role in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands often and stay home whenever possible.”

Health officials plan to conduct a contact investigation and follow up with anyone who has had close contact with the worker.

Wednesday also marks the first day of Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, which orders all Wisconsinites to stay at home unless the activity is considered essential.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments