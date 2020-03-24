Health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 in Iowa County

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Health officials have confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in Iowa County, according to a news release from Monday.

The Iowa County Health Department said the person is a 26-year-old woman who recently went to Dane County.

Health officials said the woman is at home and under self-quarantine since returning to Iowa County. The release said she has had no known contact with a positive case.

“We are in frequent contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,” said Debbie Siegenthaler, Iowa County Health Officer.

