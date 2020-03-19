Health officials confirm first case of coronavirus in Rock County
The Rock County Public Health Department has confirmed the county’s first positive case of COVID-19.
A news release said the person is 57 years old and is now in isolation at home. Officials said there is no known direct contact the person had with others who tested positive, however the individual traveled to Chicago to attend an event.
“We continue collaborating with our local, state and federal partners to minimize the impact on our community. Please do your part by following suspensions and recommendations,” said Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval.
BREAKING: Rock County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. This individual is 57 years old and is in isolation at home. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3
— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) March 19, 2020
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.