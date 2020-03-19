Health officials confirm first case of coronavirus in Rock County

The Rock County Public Health Department has confirmed the county’s first positive case of COVID-19.

A news release said the person is 57 years old and is now in isolation at home. Officials said there is no known direct contact the person had with others who tested positive, however the individual traveled to Chicago to attend an event.

“We continue collaborating with our local, state and federal partners to minimize the impact on our community. Please do your part by following suspensions and recommendations,” said Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval.