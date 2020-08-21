Health officials confirm 718 new COVID-19 cases as percent of positive tests increases for fourth straight day

MADISON, Wis. — State and county health officials confirmed 718 new cases of the coronavirus Friday as the percent of new positive tests increased slightly.

As of Friday, 69,218* people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, which is an increase of 718 new cases since Thursday afternoon.

Health officials also confirmed two additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,076 people.

Friday also saw an increase in the percent of new positive tests for the fourth day in a row. Of the 10,570 tests that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services processed within the past 24 hours, 7.8% of them came back positive Friday. That’s an increase of three-tenths of a percentage point since Thursday.

In total, 7,918 patients in Wisconsin are still infected with the virus. Just over 60,000 patients in Wisconsin have recovered from their infection. Of those patients still fighting COVID-19, 367 of them are currently hospitalized. An additional 172 patients with coronavirus-like symptoms are currently hospitalized and waiting for their test results.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.