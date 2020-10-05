Health officials confirm 6 new coronavirus deaths as new cases dip below 2,000 for second straight day

MADISON, Wis. — For the second day in a row, state and county health officials have confirmed fewer than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health departments, health officials confirmed an additional 1,924 COVID-19 since Sunday afternoon. That brings the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 134,632*.

An additional six people have died due to the coronavirus, which brings the state’s death toll to 1,385 people.

Over the past seven days, an average of 17.3% of tests by person came back positive.

In total, 714 people throughout Wisconsin are hospitalized due to their infections, according to DHS statistics. Dane County set a record Sunday for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The county’s previous record was set in April.

In response to the ongoing pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers announced $47 million in additional funding for support programs to help Wisconsinites with child care, food, rental assistance and other necessities.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.