Health officials confirm 3rd death in Dane County due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — There are now three people in Dane County who have died as a result of COVID-19, according to health officials.

Public Health-Madison and Dane County confirmed the third death Wednesday, as two women and one man have died. All three were over the age of 65.

Health officials said 224 people in the county have tested positive as of Wednesday afternoon. Over 1,500 have tested positive in the state.

