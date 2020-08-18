Health officials confirm 13 more deaths due to COVID-19 as 6.3% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 has taken the lives of several more Wisconsinites on Tuesday, according to the latest numbers from state and county health officials.

Thirteen more people have died as of Tuesday afternoon, which puts the state’s death toll at 1,059. The state Department of Health Services recorded 53 new hospitalizations as well, which more than doubles Monday’s amount. Over 2,700 hospital beds remain available across the state.

With nearly 10,000 people tested in the past day, 6.3% of results came back positive. That number went down by more than one percentage point, but the percent positive 7-day average has seen a minor increase to 7.6%. The amount of testing has also increased from Monday, but the results are a fraction of the state’s daily testing capacity.

Health officials confirmed 575* new cases, which is slightly down from Monday. Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 66,962 confirmed cases, with roughly 12.5% of those remaining active.

With a number of area school districts opting for virtual learning this fall, you might be wondering what that means for physical education classes. News 3 Now spoke with the head of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s physical education teacher program to learn more about physical activities that are safe for your kids to do at home.

For other COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.