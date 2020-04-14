Health officials ask residents to stop ‘window visits’ at Wisconsin nursing homes

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday that it is ordering residents to stop making window visits at nursing home and assisted living facilities.

According to a memo, the order was made because health officials have noticed the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes throughout the state.

Wisconsinites who still want to spend time with family or friends who live in care facilities should do so via video chat whenever possible, the memo said. Cards, postcards, phone calls and social media are all other ways to stay in touch.

Some exceptions may be made for family members who are trying to visit someone who is at end-of-life, the memo said.

The memo also urged residents who are over the age of 65 or have chronic health conditions to ask a family member or friend to make essential trips for them if possible.

