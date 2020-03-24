Health officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Grant County

LANCASTER, Wis. — Health officials have announced the first positive case of the coronavirus in Grant County.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Grant County Health Department, the person is in their 20s and was “likely exposed to a positive traveler and developed symptoms shortly afterwards.”

The person has not been hospitalized and has stayed at their home under isolation since being tested.

“We will remain in frequent contact with the individual to monitor their health care needs and to ensure that they are able to remain isolated at home while they are ill,” said Grant County Health Department Director and Health Officer Jeff Kindrai.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 457, with 8,237 negative tests. That total does not include the Grant County case.

