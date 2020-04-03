Health education doctors say these are the conversations you should be having with your children about Covid-19

Christina Lorey by Christina Lorey

Parents have always been some of the most important teachers in kids lives. But now, for many students, they’re the only teachers.

And now, parents are not only responsible for facilitating academic lessons, but real-life teaching moments too. If you have children, you’ve probably already been fielding questions from them about what’s going on. Health education doctors agree that’s really important to do.

They say it’s critical to provide kids with accurate and age appropriate information. Teenagers are the most savvy and already have access to a lot of information, but parents should guide them to credible sources that explain the science behind Covid-19.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and the Mayo Clinic are great resources for that… as well as the World Health Organization‘s website.

When it comes to middle and elementary school aged kids, health experts say it’s important to let them ask questions. This is also a good real-life teaching opportunity to talk about prevention measures, like hygiene, and why that’s so important.

For even younger kids, health experts say parents should keep it even simpler. For example, when your three-year-old asks about seeing friends or going to the playground, talk about germs and hand washing. Also keep in mind their routine has been interrupted, so don’t get too stressed when they act out.

That goes for all of us. Health experts say nothing right now is going to be as perfect as it typically is.

And that’s okay.

Increase your kids’ screen time if you need to. Your most important role is assuring them they are safe and loved.

Comments

comments