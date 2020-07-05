Heading to the beach? Doctor recommends bringing masks, social distancing

MADISON, Wis. — Health experts are recommending beach-goers maintain social distancing and wear a mask outside the water.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, the chief quality officer at UW Health, said it’s still best to stay home to minimize your risk of catching or spreading COVID-19.

“Any time we think about leaving the house and going into public places, we do assume some degree of risk,” he said.

Whatever you're doing this #4thofJuly weekend, practice good personal health habits and avoid being exposed to #COVID19. Stay home if you can, physically distance if you can't, wash hands often, and wear a mask when appropriate:

At the beach, Pothof said a mask is a good idea when you aren’t in the water. No matter where you are on the beach, he said people should try to keep 6 feet of distance between themselves and people outside their households.

“It’s not being in the water that’s the problem,” Pothof said. “It’s not being underwater that’s the problem. It’s being in the water when you come up, finding yourself very close to other people or people packing into say a pool or a sandbar on a lake.

“If you’re unable to maintain that six feet of distancing and you’re also now unmasked, you’ve significantly increased your risk of contracting COVID-19,” he said.

Pothof said it is good to have conversations with people you will be spending time with to know what precautions they have been taking and how at risk you might be for exposure to the coronavirus. If people you’ve been spending time with might be at a higher risk for having COVID-19 – those who do not mask or socially distance or work frontline jobs, for example – Pothof said it wouldn’t be a bad idea to get a test in about 5 days.

