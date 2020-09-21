Head-on crash involving an intoxicated driver kills two in Milton

A head-on crash in Milton involving an intoxicated driver killed two people Sunday.

MILTON, Wis. — A head-on crash in Milton involving an intoxicated driver killed two people Sunday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s office along with other first responders went to Conty Highway N and Vogel Road just before 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a car with a 68-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman from River Falls was driving westbound in a Ford Edge. The car drifted into the eastbound lane and hit a Ford F-150 head-on. The 68-year-old and 90-year-old in the Ford Edge both died.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jason Zembroski was the driver of the F-150. Deputies said he was under the influence at the charge of the crash, and was arrested for two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, a third OWI charge, and two OWI causing injury charges. Zembrooski has life-threatening injuries. His 43-year-old female passenger has injuries, but is expected to recover.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t identified the 68-year-old and 90-year-old victims.

