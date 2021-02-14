‘He was so caring’: Friends and family remember Janesville man killed in work accident

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Friends and family of a Janesville man killed in a workplace accident are reflecting on his life more than a week later.

Rob Dye, 44, was killed after being pinned between a skid steer removing snow and a trailer.

“He was so caring,” said Jim Loui, who worked with Dye for years at Kenco. “He’d look out for you…He’s just super caring. He just wanted to be a part of your life and a part of your journey. Whatever that might be.”

Dye was born and raised in Janesville, graduating from Janesville Craig High School in 1995. He was passionate about running, craft brewing, cycling and riding his motorcycle.

One thing was most important to him, however, say those who knew him best – his family.

Tonight, we’re honoring the legacy of Rob Dye, the Janesville man who lost his life in a workplace accident late last week. How those closest to him are remembering him, tonight on #News3Now at 10. pic.twitter.com/bTILYyezZL — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 14, 2021

“The two things about Rob that I really hope that people really stress is his love for my sister and his love for his family,” said Ron Larson, Dye’s brother in law. “He was one of those kind of guys you hope you strive to be like. He never really knew a stranger, was always helping out his neighbors. He was always loving my sister and her kids.”

Dye is survived by his wife and two step-children.

“He was compassionate,” Loui said. “He loved life to the fullest. More than I even knew. I’m just finding out now that he never took life for granted. He lived it to the fullest.”

Larson and Loui say they’ll always honor Dye by trying to live the way he did – to the fullest.

“Don’t wait until tomorrow or think you can’t do something,” Loui said. “Or that you’ll do it tomorrow, next week, next year. If there’s something you want to do, do it now.”

“I want to try to be more of the way he was,” Larson said. “To live life by the moment. Have passion for life, to take in the nature that’s around us and enjoy life, is what I’m trying to say.”

A GoFundMe page to help assist Dye’s family through this time can be found here.

