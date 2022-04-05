‘All I’m praying is I just don’t get life’: Criminal complaint details aftermath of downtown homicide

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Two men who were arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting outside of the Dane County Jail are now facing multiple charges tied to the incident.

Online court records show 20-year-old Demone Cummins faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession with intent to deliver heroin. Twenty-five-year-old Amond Galtney faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempting to flee or elude an officer, according to a criminal complaint. Charges for Galtney were not listed on the state’s court tracking site as of Tuesday evening.

The shooting, which happened moments before 5 p.m. Wednesday, was captured in part by city cameras directed at the City-County Building and the Dane County Jail, both of which are in the 200 block of South Caroll Street. Police said last week they believe the shooting was “a premeditated and pre-planned targeted incident.”

Dwayne Lee Collins Jr., 32 of Fitchburg, was shot multiple times as he left the jail following a court appearance earlier in the day. Police said they recovered more than a dozen shell casings from the scene.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday against Cummins and Galtney, one of the gunshots struck Collins Jr. in the throat before exiting out the back of his neck. The medical examiner’s office also said three or four of his wounds were independently non-survivable.

Despite almost immediate medical care from witnesses in the area and speedy responses from Madison Police Department officers stationed in nearby buildings, the 32-year-old was ultimately pronounced dead at a local hospital just over a half an hour after the shooting.

Collins Jr.’s mother, Angela Michelle Briggs, was waiting to pick her son up outside of the jail and witnessed the shooting first-hand.

According to the complaint, Briggs was sitting in her vehicle outside of the building when Cummins, the alleged shooter, got out of a blue SUV parked outside of the jail and fired at Collins Jr. as he started walking toward Briggs’ vehicle.

“I seen him pointing something and then he was just shooting,” Briggs reportedly said while talking to police in the aftermath of the shooting.

After firing at Collins Jr., Cummins reportedly got back in the blue SUV, which was being driven by Galtney, and the pair drove away. An officer working in the area saw the suspect vehicle, which he described as a blue Ford Explorer, speed away from the downtown area. Less than 10 minutes later, MPD officers spotted a vehicle matching the description traveling on South Park Street.

Police tried to catch up to the vehicle on Park Street to get a glimpse of its license plate, but the vehicle was driving too fast for officers to catch. The suspect vehicle continued to make abrupt turns while speeding, which led the officer in pursuit to believe it was the vehicle police were looking for. He then activated his lights and tried making a traffic stop.

The driver eventually made his way onto Fish Hatchery Road while driving through a red light at the intersection with North Wingra Drive. The driver continued to drive against traffic on Fish Hatchery Road at high speeds before diverting toward Badger Road and eventually turning onto East Rusk Avenue.

According to the complaint, the officer chasing the suspects hit a top speed of 82 mph but still wasn’t driving fast enough to get a look at the suspect vehicle’s license plate.

Police lost sight of the suspect as they rounded a corner in the roadway, but officers quickly spotted a man running near the Rusk Gate for the Alliant Energy Center. With the help of a K-9 unit from the Monona Police Department, officers were able to track Cummins to a nearby storage building where he was taken into custody without incident. Officers found Galtney walking on East Rusk Avenue around the same time and also took him into custody without incident.

Roughly an hour later, a passerby called police reporting they had found a gun, equipped with a laser and extended magazine, in the grass in the 1000 block of Badger Road. Police obtained video footage from a nearby residential camera that was pointed at the spot the gun was recovered. According to the complaint, the camera captured video of a black object coming from the passenger side of a blue Ford Explorer and landing where the gun was later found.

According to the complaint, after officers recovered the gun, they discovered a switch on it that allowed the pistol to switch between semi-automatic and automatic firing. An officer working in the area at the time of the shooting reported hearing a quick succession of gunfire as if it had come from an automatic weapon.

When reviewing recordings of Cummins’ phone calls made from the Dane County Jail, police reportedly heard the man talking to two individuals, telling both of them he “might be charged with murder a couple days down the line.” Cummins denied doing the crime during the first of three phone calls.

Cummins can reportedly be heard later saying “All I’m praying is I just don’t get life,” on one of the calls.

During Cummins’ Tuesday afternoon initial court appearance, Deputy District Attorney William Brown requested the alleged shooter be held on $1 million cash bond.

“While out on bond in the state of Illinois it appears he decided to execute someone in front of our police station, which I think shows someone who doesn’t care at all about bail,” Brown said.

A court official ultimately set Cummins’ bond at $1 million. A judge also ordered Cummins avoid all contact with the victim’s family and Galtney, not possess a dangerous weapon, drugs or paraphernalia. If released, Cummins will have to comply with GPS monitoring.

Cummins is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 19 at 8:30 a.m. Online court records for Galtney have not yet been updated with charges tied to the downtown shooting.

