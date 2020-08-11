HazMat team responds to formaldehyde spill in Beaver Dam

Sarah Gray by Sarah Gray

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The Beaver Dam Fire Department says about 200 gallons of formaldehyde leaked from a damaged container at Animart in Beaver Dam on Tuesday morning.

The fire department was called at 9 a.m. to help contain the leak. By the time crews arrived, Animart had been evacuated.

Fire crews say a 275 gallon tank was damaged, causing the leak.

Dodge County HazMat technicians and Beaver Dam firefighters were called in to help stop the leak, and contain the formaldehyde with kitty litter. A contractor out of Chicago was also called to clean up and remove the product.

No injuries were reported.

