MADISON – Hazel Mikkelson, age 100, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020.

Hazel was the youngest of three daughters born to Olaf and Hannah (Kvitle) Solberg. Hazel and her sisters, Alida and Connie, were raised on the family farm in Deerfield Township, where their parents guided them to have a strong work ethic, bring faith into their daily lives and give family priority. Hazel graduated from Deerfield High School in 1937 and went on to complete secretarial courses. Hazel and Gehard Mikkelson were married in June 1940 and had a daughter, Anne.

From 1950 to 1983, Hazel was employed as a secretary in the Engineering Department at Ohio Medical Products (later OMEDA). She enjoyed her work with the engineers and co-workers and developed close friendships, some of which continued throughout her life.

Both of her parents were Norwegian immigrants and Hazel was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. She devoted many hours each holiday season to baking cookies, with a focus on Norwegian favorites. She shared these treats with family, friends and co-workers. Her parents celebrated the holidays with members of their extended family, and Hazel was grateful to her sisters and their families for continuing that tradition by including her in family gatherings. Hazel was also thankful for being with the Mikkelson family for their holiday celebrations and reunions. Hazel enjoyed years of friendships with special people who treated her like family.

Hazel lived independently in Madison or Fitchburg until age 98. More recently, she resided at All Saints Assisted Living and St. Mary’s Care Center. A special thank you to staff who provided her care and kindness and to residents who offered their friendship. Anne also wants to express gratitude to Pastor Holly for her visits and to Hazel’s friends, nieces and nephews for their cards and visits.

Hazel is survived by her daughter, Anne, and many nieces and nephews in the Solberg and Mikkelson families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gehard; her parents; her sisters, Alida (Vernon) Soper and Connie (Clifford) Nyhus; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Morris (Alma) Mikkelson, Hazel (Carl) Simonson, Ruth (Leander) Hoiby, Gladys (Leonard) Maly and Mildred (James) Buege.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, Deerfield, Wis., with the Rev. Holly Slater presiding. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

The family requests no flowers.

If you prefer, memorials may be given in her name to St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield, WI 53531, in gratitude for her life-long Liberty membership. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

