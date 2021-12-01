Having trouble finding a booster appointment around Madison? 3 tips to find a shot soon(ish)

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– The messaging is clear: If you’re due for your booster, don’t wait. But many people are finding they have no other choice, with Dane County pharmacies like Hy-Vee, Walgreens, and CVS booking appointments an average of two weeks in advance.

“We don’t anticipate that changing, either,” said Sarah Hughes, public health supervisor with Public Health Madison & Dane County. “We know that people are going to continue to be looking for boosters especially now that everyone 18 & older is eligible.”

Hughes said appointments have been hard to find since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster mixing and matching before Thanksgiving.

CDC: Why everyone 18 & older should get a booster shot

If you’re hoping to get ‘boosted’ before Christmas, here are three pieces of advice to find an appointment as quickly as possible:

Refresh your browser frequently. Pharmacies often add new appointments at various times throughout the day. Going online is the fastest way to find & book them. It’s a pain, but check back every hour if you can. Utilize PHMDC’s ‘Vaccine Finder’ to simplify your search. The free resource will show you where boosters are available when. Click here for more information. While you’re waiting, get your flu shot. If your booster appointment isn’t for a few weeks, SSM Health Dr. David Ottenbaker recommends you give your immune system a boost and protect yourself from other winter viruses by getting the flu shot. Click here to schedule an appointment today.

Not yet vaccinated against COVID-19? It’s not too late to protect yourself and your loved ones. Click here to find a vaccine location near you.

RELATED: PHMDC seeing high demand for COVID-19 booster shots

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.