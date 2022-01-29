Have an extra blanket at home? St. Vinny’s is collecting new & gently-used bedding all weekend

The non-profit's 30th annual Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive runs through January 30th

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– On cold, winter weekends, it’s easy to forget how lucky we are to have a home, heat, and something as simple as a warm blanket.

Throughout the year, thousands of families across Dane County contact St. Vincent de Paul for a variety of needs. Among the most basic: bedding.

That’s why, for one weekend a year, the non-profit hosts its Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive, now in its 30th year.

Through Sunday, January 30th, you can donate new and gently-used blankets at seven St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores across the county. Click here for a list of locations.

You can also buy blankets at those stores and donate them on the spot.

“Last year, we gave supplies to more than 1,000 families,” said Katherine Higgins, communications director for St. Vincent de Paul, in an interview with News 3. “And that’s not including our food pantry, our charitable pharmacy, and our housing programs.”

From its free prescription program to housing programs for families leaving homelessness, St. Vinny’s volunteers spend all year making sure those in need have their basic needs.

“Bedding and blankets are important because, number one, we all sleep,” Higgins said.

If you’re not able to give this weekend and would still like to help, you can donate to St. Vinny’s online. Click here to give today.

News 3 Now is a proud sponsor of Recycle the Warmth, now in its 30th year, and would like to thank everyone who continues to make it a success.

