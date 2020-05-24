Hattiella Porter

MADISON – Hattiella Porter, age 82, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1938, in Indianapolis, Ind., daughter to the late Hazel Watts.

Hattiella attended Cleveland State College in Ohio and graduated with a master’s degree in nursing. She worked as an LPN at University Hospital and loved being able to help all people. She took her many talents to Madison, Wis., where she worked for the Lord at her church. She also worked for Campus for Kids and was the head nurse at the VA Hospital and was loved by all who were lucky to meet her.

Hattiella leaves to mourn her six children, Teddie, Mark, Kim, Lynn, McKinnley, David (deceased), Tia (deceased), Andy (Lisa) and Fentriana (Paul); two nieces, Lise (Rocky) of North Carolina and Darlen of Maryland; goddaughter, Candie of Cleveland, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; cousin, Fred; and best friend, Marva. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Hazel.

She’s an angel that spread her wings on us all.

