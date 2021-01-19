Hatch Art House celebrates a decade with “10”-themed exhibit

Local artist Lynn Lee depicts a young girl with windswept hair balancing between tree branches in a piece she created for Hatch Art House’s “Ten, the Art Show.” The painting includes a small poem:

“at 10

I believed

i could fly,

I still do.”

Lee is among many local artists who have created specially made works of art inspired by the number 10 for Hatch’s current exhibit that celebrates the art gallery’s 10th anniversary. The exhibit, which opened on Jan. 10, is on display for viewing and purchasing until March 10 at Hatch, located at 1248 Williamson St.

Hatch owner Tammy Schreiter usually hosts an annual art show titled EcoSquared every year in January, but she decided to switch things up due to the pandemic and the coinciding of the gallery’s 10-year anniversary, which was Dec. 3, 2020.

“There are so many milestones in life where 10 signifies a huge achievement,” Schreiter says. “For Hatch Art House especially, 10 years is a momentous occasion because of everything that had to happen for us to still be here on Willy Street after all this time. Ten years seems like a great time to celebrate my journey so far with Hatch and the artists, especially during this pandemic where we need something to celebrate.”

“Ten, the Art Show” features 18 Wisconsin artists, including Schreiter. She asked the artists for their own interpretation of the number 10. “Some of the artists created pieces based on my10-year journey with Hatch, and hearing the inspiration behind them was really heartwarming,” Schreiter says. “Seeing what Hatch means to a lot of our artists through their pieces for the show was a great reminder of why I started this business in the first place.”

Schreiter’s piece is titled “Sometimes I Climb Mountains,” depicting a mountain landscape. “Being a small business owner can feel like you’re climbing a mountain just trying to get to the top and over to the other side,” she says. “You have to be strong and determined to make it through, even when the climb gets tough. One of the main things that I have learned over the past 10 years is that you have to be ready to endure the downs as well as the ups. You have to be passionate about what you do. If you’re not, well then you’re in the wrong business.”

Schreiter says shifting gears due to COVID-19 was a struggle at first, but she’s pivoting to also sell art online and through social media. “But it was so amazing to see the community support we received during the shutdown and it really reminded me how wonderful our customer base is,” Schreiter says.

Since opening its doors in December 2010, the gallery has carried the works of more than 150 Wisconsin artists. Hatch is attached to sister shop Hazel General Store, also owned by Schreiter. Hatch is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.