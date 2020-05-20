Harvey O. Accola

Harvey O. Accola of Prairie du Sac, age 101.5 passed away on the 24th of February 2020 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City, Wisconsin.

He was born on the 2nd of August 1918 to Martin J. and Pearl Mae Accola. Harvey graduated from Prairie du Sac High School, North Central College and North Central Theological Seminary, Naperville, Illinois. A pacifist, he chose to serve two years with the United Nations Relief & Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA) teaching farming methods in Shanghai, China. Mr. Accola returned to the United States and served as pastor of the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Gilmanton, Wisconsin where he met his future wife. When his father chose to retire, Harvey’s love for the land and animals drew him back into farming. Switzer Tal Farm became his focus. His passions were the crops, being a steward of the land and developing an internationally-recognized herd of Brown Swiss cattle. He was particularly proud to receive a State of Wisconsin Sesquicentennial Farm Award in 2004.

Harvey was also a published poet writing mostly about nature and weather. He loved his family beyond measure and is survived by his wife of almost 71 years, Marjorie, his 11 children: Robert (LeAnn), Prairie du Sac; Patrice, Moline, Illinois; Diane (Kjell) Ahnstedt, Varnamo, Sweden; Carol, Eau Claire; Paula, Milwaukee; Jonathan (Gina), Prairie du Sac; Dwight, Prairie du Sac; Christine (Jim) Vaudreuil, Eau Claire; James, Cross Plains; Thomas (Bonnie), Prairie du Sac; and Molly, Madison. Grandchildren: Ryan, Alison, Erica, Nathan, Olivia, Jacob, David, Marty, Isabel, Alex, and Melanie. Great-grandchildren: Jaci, Austin,Tucker and Cooper

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, his 3 sisters: Marcella Deischer, June Norton and Donna Wilson, and two beloved granddaughters: Roxanne Accola and Amanda Accola.

Visitation and service planning has been disrupted by Covad-19.

A private family service will be held at a time when it is safe to gather.

Inurnment will be held at the Cortland Cemetery, Arcadia, Wisconsin at a later date.

Memorials may be made to either the Ruth Culver Community Library, Prairie du Sac, or the George Culver Community Library, Sauk City.

