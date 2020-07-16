Harvey Merle Mitchell

MADISON – Harvey Merle Mitchell, age 95, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1924, in Park Falls, Wis., the son of William Mitchell and Jessie Wilson.

Harvey graduated from Park Falls High School. He proudly served in the U. S. Army as a paratrooper during World War II. Harvey was united in marriage to Patricia Leighty on Aug. 27, 1951. He worked as a baker for Gardner Baking Company retiring in 1986.

Harvey was an active member of VFW Post No. 7591. He enjoyed making and baking pies for the VFW fish fries, selling poppies (some years receiving the top award), and setting out flags at the cemetery on Memorial Day for veterans. He also enjoyed the Badger Honor Flight with his friend, Chris.

Harvey loved the outdoors, rosemaling, wood working, grocery shopping for the best deals in town with his brother-in-law, Don, playing games with his nieces and nephews and the adventure of trout fishing with his nephews. He had the time of his life visiting Scotland with his fun-loving niece, Janet. He had a special place in his heart for his great niece, Erika, as they regularly tried to outsmart (outcheat) each other in grand games of cards. He loved playing cards with family and all of his friends.

Harvey is survived by his siblings, Richard (Patricia) Mitchell, Nancy (Edward) Denzin and Clifford Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Mitchell; his parents; and five siblings.

A public outdoor visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020. A private funeral service will be held following the visitation. Private burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be gifted in Harvey’s name to VFW Post No. 7591.

