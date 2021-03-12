Harvey Linderman

Cottage Grove, WI — Harvey E. Linderman, age 95, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

He was born July 22, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York. Harvey served in the Military, Corporal 509th Composite Group 58th Wing, Army of the United States. He owned his own auto parts business.

Harvey is survived by his children, Jeff (Tracy) Linderman, and Andy Linderman, his two grandchildren Julia (Chris) Langbehn and Joshua Linderman, as well as two great grandchildren, Ella and Myles Langbehn.

In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean (Sklar) Linderman, daughter-in-law Donna Linderman, brother and sister-in-law Irving (Dottie) Linderman, Harvey’s in-laws Max and Anna Sklar, and most recently his beloved friend, companion, and roommate, his cat Sammy.

Harvey will be placed alongside his wife at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family wishes a special thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff at Agrace for their loving care they gave to our dad and our family.

