Harvey C. Tesch

MIDDLETON – Longtime Middleton resident, Harvey Tesch, age 95, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, at the Home Again-Rio Assisted Living facility in Rio.

He was born on March 26, 1925, in Milwaukee, to John and Alfreda (Rogahn) Tesch and attended elementary and middle school in Milwaukee before moving to Middleton in 1939.

Harvey graduated from Middleton High School in 1943. After completing the first semester of his senior year of high school, Harvey enlisted in the military to serve in World War II. Harvey was a U.S. Navy Pharmacist Mate, serving as a field medical aid with a U.S. Marine unit in the Pacific Theater. Harvey finished his military service in the Philippines and Japan returning to Middleton following the end of World War II.

After returning to Middleton, Harvey was one of the first two U.S. Mail carriers in Middleton. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. Harvey married Eileen Simon in 1948 and had three children, Colleen, Dennis and Mary Jo. Harvey and Eileen owned and operated the Village Green Bar in Middleton from 1970 to 1976.

Harvey was a proud member of the William “Sonny” Simon VFW Post No. 8216 in Middleton. He was the last surviving charter member of the Middleton VFW Post. He was an active member, marching in parades, serving in gun corps salutes, Memorial Day services, working at the Middleton Good Neighbor Festival beer tent and attending monthly meetings into his 90s. After retiring from the postal service, Harvey was a bus driver for the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, always one of the most requested and favorite drivers for field trips and sporting events.

Harvey is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman Tesch; and infant daughter, Colleen.

He is survived by his son, Dennis (Valerie) Tesch of Seattle, Wash.; daughter, Mary Jo (Kevin) Dresen of Pardeeville; grandchildren, Brian (Samantha) Tesch, Laura Tesch and Carmen Tesch; and great-grandson, Wolfgang Tesch, all of Seattle.

