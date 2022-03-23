Hart Road bridge to partially re-open Wednesday following semi fire

by Kyle Jones

CREDIT: City of Beloit Fire Department CREDIT: City of Beloit Fire Department

BELOIT, Wis. — The Hart Road bridge that crosses over I-39/90 will partially re-open Wednesday.

WisDOT officials said the bridge will open for one lane of traffic, with temporary traffic signals. Drivers are urged to slow down when crossing the overpass.

The bridge was fully closed Tuesday after a semi-truck caught fire underneath. A schedule for repairs has not been released.

The fire blocked traffic on I-39/90 for nearly eight hours on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

