Harry Mann

Site staff by Site staff

Harry Ernest Mann was born on January 19, 1926 to Harold A. and Alice O. (Vosburg) Mann in Winter, Wisconsin.

He graduated from Winter High School in 1943. When he was 17 he enlisted in the Coast Guard and was stationed at Great Lakes. While serving on Freighter and Steamer ships he was a Coal Passer, Fireman, and Oiler. As a coal passer he said “I’d shovel a ton of coal an hour”. On October 26, 1947 he married Elsie Marie Feller. When asked why he picked her he said “She was so pretty and a good dancer”. He learned to dance when he was 8 and said “We carried the Victrola to the Town Hall and cranked it up”. In 1952, Harry entered the Army. After training as Ordinance Technical Intelligence and being top of his class and planning to be sent to Korea he was told they needed help in the Motor Pool and he would be sent to Frankfurt, Germany. While there, he and Elsie would be able to travel in Switzerland, France, Holland, Italy and Austria. After coming back to the states he owned and operated the Shell Service Station in Sauk City from 1955-1963. For the next 30 years after the gas station closed he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Kraemer and Sons repairing until he retired and then briefly worked as a Crane Inspector. During his employment he received the title “A Million Mile Man” by traveling over 1 million 200 thousand miles. In 1997 he said “All that heavy lifting wasn’t the best for me. My back is shot, my hips and knees. I have terrible arthritis”. When asked if he would do anything differently he said “Nothin’ really.” Could have done a different job. Well no, I loved my job and I’m glad I did it”.

Harry was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Sauk City and a 50 Year member of the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin. Being a WWII Veteran, Harry was a member of the esteemed local group “The Expendables”. He was so proud to go on the Badger Honor Flight in May of 2014 and said “I will remember it until the day I die” when someone thanked him for serving.

A gentle and compassionate man with a zest for life who lived life as it came, Harry is survived by the many lives he touched including nephews: David Mann (Sharon), Harry Blaine (Sherry), Dick (Ginny) Diehl, Curt (Nancy), Greg (Sharon) Diehl. Nieces Vicki (Richard) Huber, Linda (Dale) Kokko, Patricia (Mike) Reagan, Sandy (Gary) Schlender, Prairie du Sac, Debbie Laufenberg (Lodi) 13 Great nieces and nephews and 14 great-great nieces and nephews. Good friend and Companion Janet Alm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Elsie, brothers Archie and William (Bill), sister Ruth Blaine nephews Marc and Steve Blaine and niece Cheri Henri.

Private family services will be held.