Harry K. Gest

Sun Prairie – Harry K. Gest, Jr., age 82, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on June 24, 1937, the son of Harry and Loretta Gest. Harry worked in the construction field for most of his working years.

He is survived by his son, Bradford Gest.

No services will be held.