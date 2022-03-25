Harry Hauri, Sr.

by Obituaries

Harry Hauri Sr., age 94, died Saturday evening, March 19, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend.

Harry was born in Green County, WI, on August 2, 1927, the fourth of seven children born to Swiss immigrants, Robert and Elise (Baumann) Hauri.

He attended one-room schoolhouses in the Green County area, and after his 8th-grade graduation, he left school for local farmhand jobs to help support his family.

Upon returning from defending his country in WWII with the 82nd Airborne Division, he met the most beautiful girl in the world Dolores Mae Jensen, who later became the love of his life. They married on January 6, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Janesville.

Harry owned and operated Hauri’s Antennas Sales and Services and farmed with his wife and children while working at Fairbanks Morse for 37 ½ years, where he built pistons for Naval ships.

“Can I leave this world thinking I made a difference?”

This was one of Harry’s final thoughts, located in one of the many notebook entries he had written. Anyone who knew him knew of his sayings; he had some famous ones. This quote represents many of the philosophies he instilled in those he knew and loved.

He taught us to be humble. Within his notes, he said that he only “helped” with Meals on Wheels; someone else organized it. Even when he graduated high school at age 93, he did not look for praise. He instead reminded himself he had a reason to be thankful.

He taught us how to be kind. He always said, “It’s not how much money you make. It’s what you did with it.” This he lived by. The war stories he told were few and far between, but there was one he frequently shared: the starving people he witnessed. That memory stuck with him in such a way that he dreamed of feeding the world with oatmeal. While he didn’t quite accomplish this, he fed many families with his yearly donations to the Salvation Army.

He taught us about true love. His wife, Dolores, wanted a big family. Together, they certainly accomplished that. They might have been a bit crazy having fourteen children, but they were crazy in love.

He taught us to have a good work ethic. He was quite the piston maker back in his day. Even when Fairbanks brought in a machine, he could do it better AND faster. Even after retirement, he could often be found caring for his lilies.

He taught us to show up for family. He was always happy to attend family sporting events, ceremonies, and other functions, even if he didn’t always understand what he was watching.

He taught us how to show respect. Honoring fellow veterans was vital to him. Within The Rotary Botanical Gardens, Harry funded the walkway “Where Tears Run Deep” to honor those who fought for our country and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Harry unknowingly left an imprint on everyone he knew, and it is without a doubt that he did, indeed, make a difference. He will continue to do so by living on through all of us.

Survivors include 5 sons: Dwight (Edie), Carl (Renette), Arthur (Cinda), Paul (Sue), and Phillip (Kelly); 6 daughters: Linda Summers, Christine (Nate Payton) Janisch. Carol (Steven) Hagen, Rose (Francis) Cash, Judy (Kerry) Simplot, Nancy Hollibush; Son-in-law: Steve Sutherland; 31 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-granddaughters; sister: Helen Sagen; brother: Alfred (Jan); sister-in-law: Ruth Jensen; brother-in-law: Richard Jensen and countless nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Robert and Elise, wife; Dolores, son; Harry Hauri Jr., daughters; Wanda Hauri and Betsy Sutherland, sons-in-law; Ralph Summers Jr. and Mike Hollibush, daughter-in-law; Diane Hauri, granddaughter; Jennifer Summers, grandson; Greg Heffner, great-great-granddaughter; Kinsley Jester, sister; Hulda Klusmeyer, brothers; Fritz, Cecil, Robert, sisters-in-law; Arlene Hauri and Barb Hauri, brothers-in-law; Kenneth Klusmeyer, Dale Jensen and Merlin Sagen, father and mother-in-law; Adelbert and Beulah Jensen, in-laws; Donald and Sal Jensen, Hank and Mavis Brecklin, Harry and Phyllis Steurer.

Funeral Services will be held at Luther Valley Lutheran Church, 7107 S. Luther Valley Road, Beloit, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, with Pastor Thomas Kreis officiating. A visitation will be held at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill funeral home, 3008 S Coon Island Road, Orfordville at 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery, Newark Township, Rock County, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Salvation Army and Rotary Botanical Gardens.

