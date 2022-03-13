Harry G. Blackbourn

by Obituaries

Longtime business owner, Harry G. Blackbourn, age 92, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 11th, 2022. He was born on April 23, 1929, the son of Fred and Hazel (Steiner) Blackbourn of Dunbarton, WI. Harry attended the Dunbarton grade school and then graduated from the Shullsburg High School in the class of 1947. He was a member of the Shullsburg Fire Department for over 50 years and a 50-year member of the Free Mason Amicitia Lodge #25.

Harry married Phyllis Flesher on February 23, 1952. From this union, they had 4 children: Gary, Debi, Fred, and Harry Lee; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Harry later married Jeanne Simmons (Kilcoyne) and brought her 6 children to the union: Tom, Kathy, Deb, John, Jeff (deceased), and Tracy; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-granddaughters. It is no wonder that Harry always had such a great smile on his face!

Harry is survived by his children: Gary (Karla) Blackbourn, Dr. Debi (Keith) Winskell Blackbourn, Fred (Marcia) Blackbourn and Harry Lee (Debbie) Blackbourn, Tom (Barb) Simmons, Kathy (Dave) Timmerman, Deb (Don) Coulthard, John (Pam) Simmons, and Tracy (Donna) Simmons; his daughter-in-law Donna (Jeff) Simmons; along with 24 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-granddaughters; his brother Earl Robert Blackbourn; his brother-in-law Bill (Dottie) Kilcoyne; his sisters-in-law: Margaret (Jim) Putney and Ruth Ann (Harry) Brotzman. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Hazel; his wife Jeanne; his sister-in-law Dorothy Blackbourn; his son-in-law Dale Jarntowski; and his stepson Jeff Simmons.

Harry grew up working around International Harvester tractors and trucks. He was known for his ability to make the equipment perform to the best of its ability, and he worked daily at the shop until he was almost 91 years of age. Harry loved the Chicago Cubs, and he attended several games at Wrigley Field. He was so happy to see them win the World Series in 2016.

A funeral service for Harry G. Blackbourn will be held on Thursday, March 17th, at 11:00 AM at the Centenary United Methodist Church (226 West Church Street, Shullsburg) with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt celebrating the life of Harry. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Cuba City, WI. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 16th, at the Erickson Funeral Home (235 North Judgment Street, Shullsburg) from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday, March 17th from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the church.

For attire, the family would love to see Chicago Cubs, IH-Farmall, Packers, Badgers, and Miner attire. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com

