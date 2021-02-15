Harry Eugene Wilmot

Harry Eugene Wilmot, 82, of Richland Center, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice Facility in Fitchburg, WI, early on February 11, 2021.

He was the son of Walter and Eva (Strang) Wilmot, born on May 20, 1938, in Hallie Township, Chippewa County, WI. Harry’s family moved around in his youth spending a great deal of time down South. He graduated from Richland Center High School in 1958. He served his country by enrolling in the Army Reserves in October 1957 and served proudly as a supply clerk until honorably discharged as a Vietnam Era Vet in September 1963. Over the following years he had a variety of work which included: auto mechanic; maintenance worker for the Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Baraboo, WI; Goodyear Plant in North Chicago, IL; factory in Janesville, WI; bouncer at local taverns; cook at the Sextonville Airport; variety of farm jobs including working for Paul and Venna Comar, who were like second parents to him; and being the owner and operator of the Barracuda Bait Shop here in Richland Center. In November 1959, he married Mary Benson and they had two daughters, Kathy and Julie. On October 14, 1968, he married his lifelong love, Alfreda Gald. Together they had four children, Dennis, Brad, Steve, and Jennifer. He enjoyed time with family and friends. His favorite activities included going to casinos, on trips, fishing, working on vehicles, and especially Church and following his Faith. Many of these activities had been enjoyed with a close friend, Stan Adsit. He also enjoyed the love of family pets over the years with two very special dogs, Pugsley and Patches.

Harry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alfreda (Gald) Wilmot; children Kathy (Tom) Feeny of LaCrosse, WI, Julie (Lenny) Miles of Sparta, WI, Dennis (Marissa) Wilmot of Richland Center, Bradley (Misty Harris) Wilmot of Merrimac, WI, Steven Wilmot of Richland Center, and Jennifer (Tony) Carter of Richland Center; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-granddaughters and 1 on the way; siblings: Neil (Nettie) Wilmot and Dorothy (Rubon) Rogstad both of Richland Center; brother-in-law Paul Fischer of Lyndon Station; many other relatives and friends.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers: Walter, Duane, Harold, and Henry; 5 sisters: Margie, Mary, Violet, Karen, and Judy.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel. A livestream of the funeral can be viewed at the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service website. Burial will follow in Richland Center Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites will be provided by the Local Military Memorial Honors Unit. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. The family requests masks be worn.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

