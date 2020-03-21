Harry Dean Keith

FITCHBURG – Harry Dean Keith, age 66, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital.

He was born on March 3, 1954, in Dexter, Mo., the son of Byrrl and Kume (Kinoshita) Keith. Harry served in the U.S. Marines and graduated from MATC. He married Pamela Smit.

Harry was a member of the Jaycees. He loved a good game of UNO, spending time outside, camping and fishing, the Cottage Grove Fireman’s Festival and being at Devil’s Lake. Most of all, Harry cherished time spent with this family and friends.

Harry is survived by his wife, Pam; sister, Lynda Cornelius; sisters-in-law, Diane Merlo and Michele Reynolds; and brother-in-law, Steve Smit; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Matthew Keith; sister, Diana Keith; father-in-law, George Smit; mother-in-law, Mary Smit; and brother-in-law, Joe Merlo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.