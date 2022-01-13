Harry Clifton Hayter

by Obituaries

MADISON/STOUGHTON – Harry Clifton Hayter, age 97, of Madison, formerly of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Capitol Lakes Assisted Living.

Harry was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Feb. 2, 1924, to Kathryn (Hayter) Benander and John Fernand.

Harry spent his childhood years in Shawano, Wis. He recalls a childhood with fond memories of a neighborhood filled with kids and summers spent at the family cottage on Shawano Lake. He graduated from Shawano High School in 1942 and then enrolled in Chicago Technical College to study architecture. With the growing presence of a war, Harry, along with several of his friends, decided to enlist in the U.S. Navy in 1943. He received his training at the U.S. Naval Training Station in Great Lakes, Ill. He then served on the destroyer, the USS Parker, during the invasion of Italy. Later in the war, he would be stationed in Plymouth, England to provide clerical assistance to the naval command post in preparation for the D-Day invasion.

After discharge from the service, Harry returned to the United States and enrolled in Layton School of Art in Milwaukee. It was while at Layton that he met the love of his life, Annette Peterson. Harry and Annette were married on July 14, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage with a life of shared interests, socializing with cherished friends, and travels both domestic and abroad. They were blessed with three daughters, Rebecca, Martha and Karla. Later in life, his grandchildren became a great source of pride for him as he found much pleasure in visiting them. Harry was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather.

Harry and his family moved to Stoughton, Wis. in 1955 where Harry managed Dairy Fresh, a creamery, which distributed dairy products throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. As time went by, Harry returned to his true interest of architecture and construction. He served as president of Monroe Construction Co. and engaged in the design and construction of residential and commercial projects. He developed expertise in the areas of assessment and inspection of buildings. Later in his career, Harry served as building inspector for the city of Sun Prairie. He believed that buildings were a reflection of a community and its residents. Throughout his life, Harry kept his interest and curiosity about architecture by visiting historical buildings and through his reading and collecting of architectural books.

Harry was a member of the Stoughton American Legion Post No.59 and Kiwanis Club of East Madison. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Oregon since 1963.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Karla (Ben Gierl) Hayter of Oak Park, Ill.; granddaughter, Sara Gierl of Evanston, Ill.; grandsons, Daniel Gierl and Stefan Gierl of Chicago, Ill.; cousin, Jack (Vivian) Hayter of Hortonville, Wis.; and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Hayter; his two daughters, Martha Hayter Peterson and Rebecca Hayter; and his mother, Kathryn Benander.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, with the Rev. Sue Melrose officiating. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Oregon or the Capitol Lakes Foundation. The family would like to thank Senior Helpers and Agrace HospiceCare for the care provided to Harry.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy 51 N @ Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.