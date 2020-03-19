Harrison J. Sheldon

Harrison J. Sheldon, age 78, of Scandinavia, Wisconsin, passed away on March 16, 2020 at Bethany Home in Waupaca, WI.

Family funeral services will be held at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville.

Harrison was born at home in Belmont Township, Lafayette County near the “M” mound, to Harry J. and Bernice M. (Osterholz) Sheldon on August 14, 1941. Harrison was united in marriage to Rita M. (Dyer) at the Blue River United Methodist Church in Blue River, WI on September 11, 1971. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1959 and went on to graduate from UW-Platteville in 1963 with a degree in Biology. He completed some post-graduate work in fish research (trout) in Moscow, ID. Harrison also served 2 years in the U.S. Army as a bacteriologist at Edgewood Arsenal in Maryland. He worked as a biologist for the WI Department of Natural Resources, Fisheries Management division for 10 years, specializing in trout research. He then delivered mail on a rural route for 25 years out of the Waupaca Post Office. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with special interests in fishing, deer and turkey hunting, bird watching, canoeing, and gardening. He also enjoyed taking trips with family and friends to Canada and other Midwest states, summer picnics, and visiting parks and other natural areas.

Harrison will be sadly missed by his wife of 48 years, Rita; daughter, Valerie Sheldon, Franklin, WI; daughter, Lisa Sheldon, Onalaska, WI; and son, Ryan Sheldon, currently at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX. He is further survived by 4 siblings, Joan Sheldon, Platteville; Beverly Sheldon, Dickeyville; Linda (Robert – Harrison’s best friend of 64 years) Schmieder, Platteville; and John Sheldon (special friend Rebecca Boschee), Apache Junction, AZ. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Jean Dyer, Blue River, WI; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Dave Olson, La Crosse, WI; and a niece, nephews, and other relatives.

Preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Milford and Joy Dyer; brother-in-law, Ron Dyer; nephew, Thomas Schmieder; aunts, uncles, and special friend, Robert Harker.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the many years of love and care given to Harrison by the caregivers and staff at Bethany Home.