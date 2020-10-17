Harrison Elementary School announces pivot to online instruction

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville announced it will temporarily close Harrison Elementary for face-to-face instruction

beginning Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 30.

“Due to the number of staff being quarantined after being identified as a close contact of other individuals who have a COVID-19 positive test result, we are unable to fully staff Harrison Elementary School for face-to-face instruction,” said a release.

Oct. 19, 2020 will be a transition day during which families will be able to come to the school between the hours of 12 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to pick-up their students’ iPad and charging cord which will be distributed in a drive-through manner by the school’s main entrance.

Due to this pivot, parent-teacher conferences for Harrison families scheduled for Oct. 21 and 22 will be done virtually or by phone call.

During this period of online instruction, school meals including lunch and breakfast will be available free of charge for curbside pick-up at Harrison Elementary School any day that school is in session starting Oct. 19, 2020, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This is in addition to the meal pick-up locations established at Edison, Franklin, and Marshall Middle schools. No meals available on Oct. 22 and 23 due to parent-teacher conferences.

Students’ homeroom teachers will be following up with families with details. Friday, Oct. 23 is a non-school day across the district.

At the end of the closure the school district, in consultation with the RCPHD, will reevaluate the situation.

