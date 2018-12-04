Harold W. Schluenz

MADISON-Harold W. Schluenz, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Oak Park Place.

He was born on Nov. 29, 1926, in Butternut, Wis., the son of Lothar and Viola (Drott) Schluenz. Harold served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1946, and married Beverly Slayton on April 1, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Harold worked for the City of Madison Street Department for 39 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 501.

Harold loved hunting, fishing and especially spending timeup north.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly; sister, Wilma Severson; half-sister, Elizabeth Schluenz; half-brother, and John Schluenz; 21 nieces and nephews; and very special friends and their families, Shawn McDonald and Leann Zilisch. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post No. 501, Olbrich Botanical Gardens or a charity of your choice.

