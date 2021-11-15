Harold Steven Mason

by Obituaries

Harold “Steve” Mason, age 61, of Oxford, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at 1pm at Fur, Fin and Feather at 3602 County Highway B, Wisconsin Dells.

Steve was born July 30, 1960 in Orange, California, the son of Harold and Barbara (Harland) Mason. He was the President of the Wisconsin Dells Lions Club. Steve was known for living life his way. He loved having fun with friends and enjoyed being outdoors; hunting, camping and ice fishing. Steve was kind and friendly to everyone.

Steve is survived by his companion of 23 years, Lisa Beers; children, Danielle (Tedd) Barnes, Bradley (Kassandra) Mason; sister, Jevene (Rod) Mayall; and 5 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.