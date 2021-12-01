Harold “Red” Potter

by Obituaries

Harold “Red” Potter, age 97, of Lyndon Station, WI, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #110 of New Lisbon, WI.

Harold was born on December 5, 1923, in Germantown, WI, the son of Fred and Rena (Newport) Potter. He spent many years as a carpenter for Dells Lumber Company in Wisconsin Dells. He was a long-time member of the American Legion. He loved restoring old cars.

Harold is survived by his brother, Robert (Betty) Potter and sister, Beth (Ron) Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hilda; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

