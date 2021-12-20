Harold R Ristow

by Obituaries

Harold Charles Ristow age 91, of rural Mauston passed away Wednesday December 15, 2021, at the Fairview Nursing home in Mauston after a brief illness.

He was born September 1, 1930, in Necedah Wisconsin to Carl and Agnes (Nelson) Ristow. His father and sister Carol died in a small aircraft accident when Harold and his brothers were very young. Harold was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served until 1954 during the Korean War. After he returned home, he moved to Milwaukee where he lived and worked in various factories, mostly as a forklift driver. He met and married Beverly Kroll on February 15, 1965.He loved motorcycles and hunting. They took various trips together over the years. After retirement, he and Beverly moved to Escanaba Michigan where they lived near his brother Ernie and enjoyed the water and fishing, living there about 10 years. When Ernie moved back to the Mauston area to help watch over their elderly mother, Harold and Bev followed, settling in rural Mauston. He told his family that he very much enjoyed the country life, where he continued to hunt and fish and cut wood for the wood stove for as long as he was able. Harold and Bev had no children together but were blessed with a large extended family and many friends who became like family over time.

He is survived by his wife Beverly who resides at Fairview Nursing Home, his brother Dennis (Joan) Ristow, sister Gail (Richard) Robinson, Nephews Ernie Jr. Ristow, Steve (Tammy) Ristow, and Kevin (Deneen) Ristow. Nieces Janet (Gregg) Janke, Diane (Doug) Spencer, Barbara (Bill) Ryder, Denise (David) Stevenson and Jodi Lee (Lloyd) Carter. Many cousins, including Yvonne Johnson Vasiliades who drove or went with him to many doctor appointments at various clinics around the state until her own eyesight declined. Also, many grand nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol, brother Ernie, and niece Joy Ann Ristow.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday Dec. 22, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the service at 11. Pastor Sellnow officiating.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.