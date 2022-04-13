Harold G. Sande

Harold G. “Mooseman” Sande, age 68, suddenly passed away on April 10, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on January 1, 1954, in Madison, WI to parents, Harold and Geraldine (Willette) Sande.

Harold was the typical stubborn Norwegian, lover of Lutefisk and beer kaese cheese. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone anytime. Harold loved the outdoors especially camping, hunting, fishing, and kayaking. He loved spending time with his friends sitting around the campfire, playing corn hole, cards, dominos, and other games. After a surprise trip to Florida for his 60th birthday, Harold fell in love with walking on the beach, shelling and looking for sharks’ teeth (total 1,400). He especially loved spending time with his sister, Anna, shelling, going to flea markets, thrift shopping and stopping at rummage sales. Every day after walking the beach for hours Harold would come back and tell Shari stories about the people he met while shelling. Harold was a faithful helper of Kenny and June of the Gilbertson General Store in Keyeser stocking coolers, cleaning the outhouses, and keeping them stocked with toilet paper. Every so often there would be new decorations in the outhouses, objects Harold found while rummaging.

Harold first started working at a farm as a young teenager and saved his money to buy a bicycle to get to and from work. He went on to do various jobs around the area. Harold then spent the remainder of his career working for Eric Hamele mowing grass and landscaping, a job he loved to do and took great pride in.

Harold is survived by his wife Shari and her daughter Jessica; his mother-in-law Carroll Dahms; his faithful companion Buck; three siblings Carol, Anna, and Ryk; nephews Dave (Diane) Becker, Lyell (Tanya) Becker, Jason (Shalee) Meier, Jacob (Lindsay) Dahms, and Ryan (Kayla) Dahms; nieces Sue Becker, Amanda (Matthew) Dahms, Amy Patterson, Brenda (Josh) Heinecke, Heather (Matthew) Bergmann, and Chelsea Jaterka; many great nieces and nephews; multiple cousins including his cousin Martha whom he had a special relationship with; his good friend Richard Cramer who he loved fishing with; he is also survived by a multitude of people who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law Terry Dahms who he loved to go fishing with, his yellow lab Moose, and several aunts and uncles.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. No words can express how much we will miss you.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:00 P.M. at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church, N509 County HWY CV, DeForest. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the Church from 10:00 until time of service. A light luncheon will follow afterwards. We will raise a toast to Harold at the Gilbertson General Store around 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated to be used for a memorial to be determined at a later date.

