Harold E. Ruef

Harold E. Ruef, age 88 of Darlington, WI passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Lafayette Manor in Darlington.

He was born December 29, 1931 at St. Claire Hospital in Monroe, WI the son of Albert and Vera (Knouse) Ruef. Harold grew up in Darlington where he graduated from Darlington High School in 1949. After his high school graduation, he attended Madison Business College in Madison, WI until being drafted into the United States Army in 1951 where he served during the Korean War as a paratrooper. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1953 but continued to be part of the Army Reserves for 6 years where he was given the rank of Master Sargent. When Harold returned from the Army in 1953, he attended the University of Wisconsin – Platteville where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. Once he completed college, Harold came back home and started working for his father’s business and would eventually carry on the business of Al’s Trucking and Ruef’s Sanitary Services with his father. He married the love of his life, Marion Steensland on June 12, 1955 at Prairie Lutheran Church in Daleyville. Together they built a home in Darlington where they lived their entire married lives and raised their children.

Harold is survived by his wife of 65 years: Marion at home; three childen: Suzanne (Brian) Marx of Belmont, WI, Irving (LeeAnn) Ruef of Darlington, and Lowell Ruef of Cross Plains, WI; his grandchildren: Lacey Bylander, Heather (Jacob) Zizis, Hailey Marx, Alex (Hannah Furman) Marx, Courtney (Jim) Schroeder, Kyle (Jennifer) Ruef, Cameron (Kaleigh) Ruef, and Katelyn (Mitchell) Erickson; his great-grandchildren: Reed, Brianne, Lane, Irene, Iliana, Ilysia, Devin, Greyson, Reese, Cullen, Tryce, and baby Drew will be born soon; one brother: Joe Huntington of New Symara, FL; two sisters: Linda (Ray) Hawkins of Port Jefferson, NY, and Joan Schwartz of Evansville, WI; and a brother-in-law: Paul Meier of Minneapolis, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister: Bonnie Meier; and a brother-in-law: Dick Schwartz.

Harold was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Darlington where he served as President of UCC Church Board for many years. He was very proud to be the Founder of Darlington Lions Club, and to be part of Bates-O’Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post #214 of Darlington. Harold was a pilot and loved flying his plane both near and far. He also loved his cars, motorcycle, and his buses. He cherished his family, especially his grandchildren and always took pride in attending their sporting events and other extra-curricular activities. Harold was always proud of where he came from and was a true Darlington Redbird fan. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

A private family funeral service will be held at Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery where military graveside rites will be accorded by Bates-O’Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post #214 of Darlington.

